Jacinta Faul: leadership with a backbone – how ‘big sister’ energy drives real impact

There’s no single definition of great leadership. Styles shift. Structures evolve. Personalities play a role.

But many of the strongest leaders today share something in common. They lead with empathy, without losing their edge. They bring clarity, not chaos. They challenge their teams, while simultaneously protecting them.

This blend of care and conviction is what I refer to as “big sister energy.” Not a management style in the traditional sense, but a way of leading that’s grounded in responsibility, trust and emotional intelligence.

These are leaders who aren’t necessarily the loudest in the room. They don’t demand authority, but instead earn it by showing up, being consistent, and setting the standard.

And within the agency world, we must see more of this from the leaders that are in charge.

Raised on responsibility

Big sister energy often begins with early lessons in how to look after others without holding the ultimate authority. For many that can start with being an older sibling. It involves navigating personalities, diffusing tensions, and making sure everyone has a voice. It is less about taking control and more about creating the conditions for people to be heard and understood. In agencies, that instinct translates directly into managing account teams and creative partnerships. Influence often matters more than instruction when deadlines are tight or ideas are under scrutiny.

The best leaders know when to step in with a clear steer and when to let others shine. Those formative skills of listening first, observing the dynamics at play, and stepping in at the right moment remain vital in building agency cultures where collaboration comes naturally, progress feels shared, and people trust that their contributions matter.

High standards don’t mean harsh leadership

There’s a persistent idea that high expectations and empathy are opposing forces. In agency life, where pitches are intense and client demands can shift overnight, the two are inseparable. People want to feel supported, but they also respect a leader who is clear about what good looks like and holds that line consistently.

It starts with defining what success looks like early on and standing by that definition whether the work is a bold creative idea or a complex media plan. In moments of pressure, it’s natural to be demanding, but that comes from wanting the best possible outcome and believing the team can achieve it.

The difference between healthy challenge and unnecessary pressure is consistency. Standards shouldn’t change depending on the client, the project, or who happens to be in the room. By addressing problems as they arise, in a creative review or a client feedback cycle, leaders show respect for the team’s ability to adapt and improve. That honesty builds trust that lasts longer than any campaign.

Presence over performance

Visibility matters more than ever. The strongest leaders don’t rely on theatre or visibility for visibility’s sake. It’s important to show up in ways that feel natural. Whether it’s a Slack message, a quick call or being in the room when it counts, consistency starts in how you communicate.

In agencies, that can mean being present during pitch preparation, showing up for brainstorms, or simply checking in on an account team wrestling with difficult client feedback. People don’t want a leader who only appears at award shows or big presentations. They want someone who pays attention to the day-to-day, without hovering or second-guessing the work.

The leaders who build the most trust are those who spot potential early. They give ambitious mid-weights space to own presentations, lead parts of a strategy, or handle a client relationship. That balance of stretch and support mirrors the rhythm of agency life, where opportunities arrive quickly and confidence grows fastest through real responsibility.

Feedback, not ego

The most grounded leaders aren’t afraid to ask how they’re doing. After a weekly business update, it could be the office manager or an account lead who gives the clearest view of how things landed. Was the message clear? Did it help people feel confident about the week ahead? That feedback matters. No leader should operate in a bubble where seniority blocks self-awareness.

In agencies especially, feedback loops are constant, from clients, colleagues, and the work itself. Leaders who embrace that culture of critique set the tone for teams to do the same. Experience doesn’t guarantee relevance, and the best leaders know when to step back, let others bring fresh approaches, and focus on guiding rather than doing.

By modelling openness and adaptability, they create the very conditions they ask of their teams. An agency thrives on people speaking up, and a leader willing to do the same shows backbone not just in words, but in practice.

Jacinta Faul is CEO of SocialChain. She is a former MD of Gravity Road.