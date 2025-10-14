It’s always rose-tinted weather for Burberry

In these straightened times in the UK (as we wait for whatever new punishment chancellor Rachel Reeves is planning to dole out in her budget and nothing seems to work) it’s good to tap into some eternal truths, courtesy of Burberry and Olivia Colman.

To wit, that ‘It’s always Burberry weather’ even though the weather in the film seems suspiciously bright and sunny.

It’s like the London that used to be depicted in old American films, John Wayne arrives as an unlikely friend of Scotland Yard to hop on a passing bus (by Buckingham Palace), be met by a courteous cop and wined and dined in The Guinea Grill. All in the sunshine.

No harm in that, we all need a suspension of disbelief from time to time. But do they still promote saveloys in fish and chip shops? Maybe Burberry should get out more.

MAA creative scale: 6.