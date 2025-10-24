‘It must be love’ for Heathrow’s bears as they take a trip around the airport

St Luke’s took over the Heathrow Bears in 2022 and is still getting good (air) mileage out of Doris and Edward, nearly a decade since Havas first introduced us to them. This one follows the pair as they navigate the airport on their way to catch a plane, conveniently showcasing all the joys Heathrow has to offer.

Charming staff, sticky luggage tags, duty free, and even the new pod parking – where driverless electric pods whisk passengers from the car park to the terminal – are all an adventure for the bears, soundtracked by the song “It must be love” sung by young British singer, Maius Mollis.

Meenal Varsani, head of marketing, loyalty & customer engagement at Heathrow, said: “We are delighted to announce the long-awaited return of The Bears in our new ‘Must be Love’ campaign. Doris and Edward’s adventures capture the special moments we share with friends and family before take-off, which often become part of our cherished holiday memories.”

Richard Denney, joint CCO at St Luke’s, said: “Doris and Edward are back at Heathrow, reminding us that the best journeys aren’t just about where we go, but who we go with. Edward’s still as playful and charming as ever, and Doris, as always, is the heartbeat that makes those two, one.”

Good to see the older generation actually managing the tech and being independent without the need to make a big deal of it. And it’s very watchable.

MAA creative scale: 7