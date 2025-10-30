‘Is it too soon for Christmas?’ Never! according to Debenhams

Even before the Halloween trick-or-treating begins – never mind waiting for Remembrance Day – Debenhams is here with a full-on Christmas ad, delivering not just gifts but a whole party to a suburban street, along with a few well-known faces.

Former footballer Peter Crouch, comedian Judi Love, and Love Islander Olivia Attwood bring the glitz while showing off everything that the online retailer (formerly known as the Boohoo Group) has to offer, in a spot created by independent agency Exposure. Attwood asks if it’s too soon for Christmas and then answers her own question with “Never!” as the parade kicks off.

Dan Finley, CEO at Debenhams Group, said, “This year’s campaign captures the moment when the magic of Christmas quite literally lands on your doorstep. At its heart, it’s about connection – bringing people together through joy, laughter and the ease of finding everything you need in one place. We want our customers to feel the same sense of sparkle and magic this Christmas.”

Maneeze Chowdhury, CEO of Exposure, said “Debenhams remains one of the most recognisable and beloved names in retail. The new campaign brings this to life through a distinctly festive celebration, a Christmas Parade with a twist. We’re proud to create a campaign that not only entertains but reinforces Debenhams as modern, digital-first retailer at the heart of the festive season.”

Getting Christmas deliveries is usually a minefield of frustrations as parcels go missing, get damaged, or are left out in the front garden for passers-by to thieve. Credit to Debenhams for making you forget that for a moment.

MAA creative scale: 6