Google’s AI gets the real-world treatment in new campaign

We’ve had ChatGPT claiming to enhance your personal life, Anthropic’s Claude facilitating high-level business solutions, and now Google is promoting its AI with a more middle-of-the-road approach.

Helping small businesses with admin and efficiency is probably where AI is having the most practical impact right now. This campaign (Google likes to keep the names of its agencies quiet sometimes) highlights the capabilities of Google Workspace with Gemini in a no-nonsense way, showing UK founders getting on with real life while avoiding schmaltziness.

Barnaby Voss, UK marketing director for Google Cloud said: “We built this campaign around authentic stories, but to celebrate the creativity and ambition of real people using Google Workspace with Gemini to turn big ideas into reality.”

There are longer films for each of the ten featured businesses, and Google is holding events showcasing how its AI works around the country. The campaign also covers digital, press, OOH, social and podcasts.

MAA creative scale: 7.5