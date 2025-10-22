Ella’s Kitchen, Maserati and Ann Summers: how did their agencies fare?

When you don’t have the world’s bigger budgets is it worth venturing into film (more likely VOD, AKA YouTube)?

Here’s Who Wot Why for posh baby food Ella’s Kitchen. With a touch of Darth V.

Dude Milan for Maserati (maybe they did have the budget) riffing on the dreaded AI.

And Joan’s debut for Ann Summers, with that almost extinct rare bird – a pun.

Verdict: not bad. the current incidence of social-type imagery in film doesn’t really help anyone but WWW just about steers through it: 6. Maserati: another 6 (too much of him, not enough car.) Ann Summers 7 (looks stylish.)