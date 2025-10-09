Dan Jones of TBWA\London picks his Desert Island Ads
Despite it being only the 6th day trapped on this desert island, it feels like my 16th.. But mercifully, this shall be my last day dear reader.
I waded out into a lagoon to go fishing and was slashed across the belly by a swordfish. To add insult to injury, I trod on a highly toxic stone fish as I stumbled through the shallows back to shore.
I’m now bleeding out on the beach.
As the poison takes hold, I find my phone and tap the EXACT YouTube URLs of my 5 favourite ads, so I can watch them before I die..
Desert Island Ads
Adidas – British Lions 2005 tour
Like a lot of creatives, I love sports ads. When I was a kid, I loved football ads as much as people loved Star Wars. But it’s this deep-cut rugby ad for Adidas that makes the list. Set somewhere everyone has been; a game of Bulldogs! Shoutout to the editors of this beauty; even the 3 minutes+ long version keeps you glued; it’s a masterclass in simple storytelling, simple and a simple idea; whether you hate rugby or know every player in this film. That brilliant music track is the egg-shaped cherry on top.
B&Q – Build a Life
So I’m watching these ads on my phone, which implies I could scroll through my camera roll looking at pictures of my family before I die. But instead I choose an ad that reminds me of family. The music, the joyous home footage, the line “You don’t buy a life, you build one’. It’s a gem.
Guinness – Quarrel
Ok, I’m losing a lot of blood, I don’t think I have much longer… So rather than remember my friends by scrolling through our funny WhatsApp groups, I watch a wonderful ad about friendship instead. I’m sure the usual Guinness ads make these lists a lot, but wanted to give this one some love. The performances in the final bar scene are wonderful, which you’d expect from the Oscar nominated Fassy-B.
Liquid Death – Death Dust
I need to laugh before I die guys. I don’t really like funny ads as I feel like even the greats are funny… for an ad. But this silly Liquid Death film starring Ozzy gets me every time. It’s a great use of a celebrity’s reputation and a great performance from him (RIP Ozzy). Despite it being AGONY to laugh due to the swordfish gash. I still do.
KFC – Secret Menu
Moments from death, I thought it important to get an activation in there; a nod to my roots in digital. I think KFC Secret Menu is just the perfect activation. It feels as cool as a fashion drop & as fun as a secret shortcut on a computer game. Whilst films are great, activations like this show digital’s unique ability to talk DIRECTLY with audiences.
It’s not lost on me how bleak it is watching a fucking advertising case study with my final breaths, so I quickly re-watch the Liquid Death film, order a Beese Churger, Face Time my kids and then die.
Dan Jones, is a senior creative at TBWA\London.