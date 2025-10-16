Cardi B takes her signature attitude to Bobbie’s baby formula hotline

She’s pregnant with her fourth child and still has time to win Grammys and top the Billboard charts – plus she has a habit of going viral online. So Cardi B is the perfect spokesperson for Bobbie Baby’s formula milk, as long as you can take a bit of attitude with your middle-of-the-night feeds.

This in-house campaign for the brand, founded in 2018 by two mothers, takes the form of a baby feeding hotline manned by a campaigning “Cardi Bobbie,” who is doling out advice as well as bringing attention to issues like parental leave and maternal mortality. She’s just as direct as she is on social media, where she recently answered a rude question about why she has so many kids with the words “I keep f***in.”

@bobbiebabyco The B is for Bobbie. That’s right, @Cardi B is a Bobbie Mom, and she’s our new Chief Confidence Officer. ?? Moms deserve to feel confident they’ll deliver their babies safely, parents deserve to feel confident they’ll have protected paid family leave, and everyone deserves to feel confident they can feed their babies without judgement. Cardi Bobbie’s first order of business: Sounding off to Congress about how the lack of paid leave and the maternal health crisis has impacted families in the U.S. You with us? Call Cardi Bobbie at 732-QQ-CARDI (1-732-772-2734) ? original sound – BobbieBaby

The campaign will appear on streaming, social media and OOH including Times Square.

Cardi B says she uses Bobbie Baby formula to feed her own kids, so she’s putting her money where her mouth is. Giving parents some of her non-judgemental straight talk can only be a good thing for the brand.

MAA creative scale: 8