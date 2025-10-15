Cadbury Heroes campaign is System1’s all-time outdoor winner

Are these the most effective outdoor ads? Cadbury’s Heroes campaign from VCCP has scored 5.9 according to System1 rankings, the highest score to date for OOH advertising.

System1’s Star Rating is calculated by measuring emotional response to an advert, with strong, positive emotions a key factor in driving long-term brand growth.

The ads, which show a series from Cadbury’s Heroes collection rebranded with the names of pop culture figures apparently “subvert audience expectations to evoke humour and rewards ‘double-take’ repeated viewing. The simplicity of the adverts’ appearance and the use of familiar brand assets make it easier for audiences to recognise Cadbury and recall the creative later on.”

Andrew Tindall of System1 adds: “Cadbury has nailed it again with a brilliantly simple and unmistakably Cadbury ad for Heroes. It rewards viewers with that double-take ‘aha’ moment when they spot the clever chocolate names, and lands perfectly with its upbeat ‘All Heroes, No Zeroes’ line.

“It is another masterclass in using distinctive assets like colour, tone and emotion to stay front of mind and build long-term brand love. Cadbury continues to show how consistency and creativity compound over time, with bold, joyful and instantly recognisable outdoor work that keeps them culturally relevant and unmistakably Cadbury.”

