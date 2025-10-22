British Airways and Uncommon go on another flight of fancy

It’s been three years since BA and Uncommon Creative Studios launched the A British original campaign, and in that time it’s displayed a distinct and consistent tone of voice while still managing an element of surprise. In this iteration, the BA logo is no more than a subtle reflection, but the established style of the work means that it’s instantly recognisable.

This latest version, again an OOH series, builds on last year’s Windows with a series that displays the world as seen from passengers’ cabin seats, via the lenses of four different British photographers who between them travelled to ten locations around Europe, Africa and the US.

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon, said: “Moments like this are different for each of us, but we’ve all had one. A rise out of a cloud, a descent to somewhere thrilling. A glimpse of light and colour through a plane window that is your first experience of something original, that will stay with you forever. We wanted to capture these original moments, and to tease the viewer with them.”

Calum Laming, chief customer officer at British Airways, said: “We know our customers all have different and unique reasons for travel, and we wanted our new campaign to capture that universal, relatable moment of wonder when looking out of an aircraft window. There is a huge amount of work that went on behind the scenes to bring this vision to life.”

Another quietly compelling OOH campaign from Uncommon and BA that captures something real about what it is to be on a plane – and then adds a restrained dash of old-school travel glamour. Because no one wants to be reminded of the cramped conditions and cardboard food that the average economy passenger has to put up with.

MAA creative scale: 7.5