BETC pulls out all the stops for new Citroen crossover

Citoen has produced at least two cars that deserve the overused epithet iconic: the 2CV (“deux chevaux’) it made from 1948 to 1990 and the elegant DS, the one in which General De Gaulle had his narrow escape in The Day of the Jackal.

Now part of Stellantis (which might be described as the car brands nobody really wants) it’s fussed and faffed with bits and pieces more recently to try to make the cars stand out – to little avail, sadly.

It now has a new crossover (which hardly sets the juices flowing) but at least it looks OK. And agency BETC has strode manfully into the opportunity to try to persuade us that owning one is “for dreamers.”

“Some products just change your notion of what’s possible. They warp your sense of reality. That’s the effect we wanted to convey here in our typical humorous and self-aware tone,” says BETC creative director Nick Bakshi. “We wanted to show how it feels to step inside a car that seems too good to be true – until you realise it’s real.”

MAA creative scale: 7.