Beckham polishes his silverware for Pepsi x EA Sports

David Beckham (do we have to call him Sir?) has teamed up with England and Chelsea footballer Lauren James for a very glitzy campaign pushing an on-pack promotion which gives Pepsi drinkers the change to claim in-game rewards on EA Sports FC 26.

Pepsi is considered the “ultimate silverware” as Beckham and Rees get competitive over the size and sparkle of their trophy cabinets.

Beckham’s face is getting more and more plastic-looking, but it’s doing the trick for brands.

Commercial partnerships seem to be his main source of income and he reached revenues of more than $90m last year, so selling his soul to AliExpress, SharkNinja, Stella Artois – and anyone else who can afford him – is clearly good business.

MAA creative scale: 7