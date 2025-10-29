Barclays and VCCP find their stride with ‘Moments’ campaign

VCCP continues its “Moments” campaign for Barclays with two stories about young men reaching a time when they have life choices to make.

Thankfully the ads take a humorous look at such moments. In one, a young man has an epiphany about moving out from his family home while watching a nature documentary. The second features a teenager who sees straight through the fintok bros of the manosphere and decides that he’ll save with Barclays instead.

Simon Groves, group managing director of brand, creative and media at Barclays, said: “We set out to redefine the role Barclays plays in modern British life. Not just as a financial institution but as a genuine enabler of progress. This campaign is about recognising the real, often messy, moments when people decide to take action, and showing how Barclays can be there at those pivotal points.”

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, chief creative officers at VCCP, said: “This work is about helping people see Barclays differently – not just as the longstanding high street bank we all know, but as a positive force for progress. Showing up in those little unexpected moments in life where people choose to move forward. It’s bringing Barclays back into a space where it can populate culture with a genuine point of view and understanding.”

VCCP won Barclays in April after a pitch against M&C Saatchi, TBWA and Grey. The agency’s first work for the brand was around its Wimbledon sponsorship in June and used the line “Moments that matter”.

The light touch works well because let’s face it, no customer is getting excited about Barclays (or any financial institution) as a brand. Better to write a good script, retain a sense of humour and gently suggest that your products might be useful. The OOH retains the same tone but with a different look that majors on the Barclays signature blue colour and eagle logo.

Extra marks for showing people banking on their phones. Too many banks still use their high street branches as a backdrop for their ads when hardly anyone uses them – and even for those who do, they are soulless places that nobody wants to be reminded of.

MAA creative scale: 8