Apple brings the dear old Mac back to centre stage

Is Apple running out of things to say in the AI era? Chipmaker Nvidia has overtaken it as the world’s biggest company by value and even boring old Microsoft is currently bigger (although not by much.) See that its LinkedIn now has ad revenue of $8.2 billion. Must be the world’s most profitable echo chamber.

That doesn’t mean Apple hasn’t anything to say of course but while CEO Tim Cook has been highly skilled at extracting every possible dollar from the visions of Steve Jobs and designer Jonny Ive even the mighty iPhone is currently threatened by AI which may, one day soon, be able to iPhone on just about anything.

And then there’s the legendary Mac of course – rather neglected in the current era but still reckoned by many to be the best laptop (as well as comfortably the most expensive.) So good to see the old warhorse taking centre stage here. From TBWA\Media Arts Lab, V/O from the late anthropologist Jane Goodall.

Many good/bad ideas – like AI – doubtless did start here. There are fleeting glimpses of some inventors but not really enough to make them count. Did Apple skimp on another 30 seconds? Most unlike them.

Disappointing, surely there’s more to say. Is Apple beginning a gradual decline? It certainly could do with a big new idea.

MAA creative scale: 5.