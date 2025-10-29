Amazon thinks we need a recent past reminder at Christmas

Advertisers and agencies tie themselves in all kinds of knots each Christmas – this year, it seems, both Asda and McDonald’s will be basing their Christmas hopes on The Grinch – but sometimes it’s best to keep it simple.

A couple of years back this one scored mightily for Amazon and it’s set to return apparently.

Coke has been running the same unlikely convoy of whopper Xmas trucks for decades now and it still scores well (bet it’s Ed Miliband’s favourite too.)

The Grinch, of course, “stole” Christmas. That role now falls to chancellor Rachel Reeves and her Black Friday-invading Budget. Sensible of Amazon to remind us of a recent (but happier) pre-Rachel era.