‘All the best people are dogs’. Life360 puts pets on the map

It seems it’s not just the Brits who are dog-obsessed. California based location-sharing app Life360 has added pets to its tracking capabilities and created a musical ode to the “favourite family member” to advertise the fact in a new animated campaign, “All the best people are dogs,” by New York agency Alto.

As befits an ad set to music by Ren & Stimpy’s cult composer Nick Lutsko, the lyrics are close to the bone. Observations include “Dogs are not cursed with your family’s genes,” they don’t complain that cancel culture ruined comedy, believe in conspiracy theories, or bark out unsolicited opinions.

The new campaign is part of Life360’s “Family proof your life” platform, which set up an irreverent tone around family with another ad “I think of you (dying)” earlier this year.

MAA creative scale: 7.5