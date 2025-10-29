All back to the boozer. Heineken puts a positive spin on office life
The flirting, the drinking, the games of pool, the camaraderie. Going back to the office isn’t so bad when there’s a trip to the pub to look forward to at the end of the day, according to Heineken.
Le Pub is continuing to champion real life interactions in its work for the beer, and has rebranded pubs around the UK as “The Office” as part of a campaign to celebrate the return to work – although the five-day-a-week mandate in this spot might be laying it on a bit thick.
It’s a cheerful campaign, although not sure about the soundtrack which is a substandard take on Blur’s “Park life”. Heineken, like many beers, hasn’t been having a great time of it recently, but it’s still investing in quality advertising – and keeping Publicis Groupe’s Le Pub in business.