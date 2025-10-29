All back to the boozer. Heineken puts a positive spin on office life

The flirting, the drinking, the games of pool, the camaraderie. Going back to the office isn’t so bad when there’s a trip to the pub to look forward to at the end of the day, according to Heineken.

Le Pub is continuing to champion real life interactions in its work for the beer, and has rebranded pubs around the UK as “The Office” as part of a campaign to celebrate the return to work – although the five-day-a-week mandate in this spot might be laying it on a bit thick.

Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken, said: “The return-to-o?ce chat continues to stir up debate. After years of video calls and virtual cheers it’s safe to say that while we might not miss the o?ce, we’ve certainly missed those real, in-person laughs with our colleagues. At Heineken, we’ve always believed the best moments happen when people get together, so this month we’re raising our pints to ‘circling back’ to our colleagues – at the pub”.

Bruno Bertelli, global CEO LePub, said :“The shift back to full-time office work has brought to light how vital informal social interactions are to workplace culture and creativity. ‘The Office’ campaign taps into this insight by transforming pubs into extensions of the workplace, spaces where authentic conversations flow naturally after hours. By reimagining the pub as part of the office environment, we’re seamlessly encouraging colleagues to reconnect, collaborate, and innovate outside the formal desk setting.”

It’s a cheerful campaign, although not sure about the soundtrack which is a substandard take on Blur’s “Park life”. Heineken, like many beers, hasn’t been having a great time of it recently, but it’s still investing in quality advertising – and keeping Publicis Groupe’s Le Pub in business.