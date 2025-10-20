Aldi warms up for winter

Aldi is everywhere it seems, gradually encroaching on the territory of those supermarkets whose only marketing ploy is to say they match Aldi prices (on a fraction of their lines.) The Co-op is at now.

Whether or not it can enter the fashion stakes we leave for you to judge. Here’s the ‘jacket potato jacket,’ available on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. From showbiz designer Agro Studio.

(Apparently 82% of Brits are expecting it to get colder in winter – you don’t say.)

MAA creative scale: maybe.