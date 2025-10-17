Ace of Hearts wins Wise

Ace of Hearts, the new creative agency formed by Richard Brim, Martin Beverley and Polly McMorrow, is off the mark with e-money company Wise. Wise aims to make it easier and cheaper for people to send money abroad.

Director of brand and creative Ruth Chadwick says: “This is a really exciting time for Wise in the UK. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with the Ace of Hearts team on growing the UK market and making even more people aware of Wise as the smartest way to manage their international money.”

Agency CEO McMorrow says: “Winning Wise is a hugely exciting moment for us. They are a brand that’s redefining financial services globally, and we’re thrilled to help them on their mission to make money without borders a reality. This partnership is a perfect fit for our ambition to create bold, culture-defining work for category-challenging brands.”

It’s been a slowish start for Ace of Hearts, of which much is expected. Brim and Beverley are from adam&eveDDB (McMorrow from McCann) and the agency was tipped to win Merlin Entertainments which went to their old agency. They may recall, though, that the original pre-DDB adam&eve got off to slow start too. Its breakthrough came in the unlikely form of John Caldwell’s Phones 4u.