Wype narrows lead in race for bottoms

Bottoms are everywhere these days: Andrex has memorably encapsulated their importance for schoolkids while there’s an ad around – its name eludes me – which has a whole chorus line hymning their behinds. This might have been the one Guy & Co’s Sean Mulholland was thinking of in his Desert Island Ads wondering why most contemporary UK ads need to feature dancing.

Here’s a welcome change from creative production agency Transmission for Wype, claimed to be the UK’s fastest-growing bottom care brand. Featuring a grateful bum.

Wype CEO and co-founder Giorgia Granata says: “It was an absolute thrill to work on such a complicated topic, and to render it in such a simple way. Collaborating with Transmission was a delight, they immediately ‘got’ the product and helped us bring it to life in a way that we are completely proud of.”

MAA creative scale: 8.