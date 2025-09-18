W+K Amsterdam wins Trainline and goes off the rails

The Trainline app is extending its reach around Europe – and train companies are expanding their services around the continent – so it’s a good time to appoint Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam to bring a maverick touch to the potentially dull rigmarole of purchasing tickets.

W+K has created this lively and unconventional new global campaign, “Whatever your priority,” which acknowledges passengers’ different motivations. The five 20-second ads all show, in different ways, that Trainline doesn’t discriminate between customers, whether they are looking for speed, comfort, price, or anything else.

Trainline’s global brand director, Leah Knighton says: “Our new global “Whatever Your Priority” campaign is a testament to the brand’s commitment to understanding and accommodating every kind of traveler. This new partnership with W+K Amsterdam marks a pivotal moment, with both companies focused on creating work that is not only creatively transformative but also deeply relevant to the huge mix of customer needs across Europe.”

Edouard Olhagaray and Ramona Todoca, creative directors at W+K Amsterdam say: “Choice can be overwhelming, but when you’re presented with the right options everything suddenly becomes obvious. That’s why we wanted this campaign to be brutally simple, giving it a voice as unique as Trainline’s offering in the category. The tone is direct, matter-of-fact and weirdly fun.”

The work launches in the UK and will also run across France, Italy and Spain.

MAA creative scale: 7.5