VCCP sources Levi’s classic for Primark UK TV debut

That hardy perennial denim is making one of its periodic fashion comebacks – Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle even engaged the ever-wandering attentions of Donald Trump – and the iconic fabric has prompted some good ads in its time. Cheeky, though, of Primark and agency VCCP to hark back to an all-time classic, BBH’s Nick Kamen Levi’s landmark from 1985.

This time with a Slits cover of the Marvin Gaye tune.

Not that most of Primark’s audience would be aware of it, of course. Primark itself is pretty venerable, celebrating 50 years with its first UK TV ad.

Marketing director Wendy Duggan says: “At a time when value matters more than ever to shoppers, we’re more confident than ever in what Primark offers – great style, quality and affordability. We’ve raised the bar on our denim and are launching our best denim collection yet, so now felt like the right moment to go bigger, both creatively and in media.”

That’s the spirit. Not quite BBH of course, which raised the bar for all ads with its work across Levi’s. But pretty good all the same.

MAA creative scale: 7.