VCCP debuts for Co-op Funeral Care

The cheap channels in the UK are awash with funeral ads, which makes you a bit nervous – do they know something I don’t? Most ads in all such breaks are terrible of course, cheaply produced and working on the assault and battery principle.

It’s not just advertisers short of a few quid who commit these atrocities either: Unilever has discovered influencers somewhat belatedly (heaven help us) so we have Mollie-Mae flogging Persil relentlessly. For some reason these always seem to pop up around 10pm when you’d expect most of the target audience to have other things on their mind.

Anyway VCCP is now in the saddle for Co-op Funeral Care so you expect something a bit better. And it is – a bit.

It’s the ‘celebration of life’ approach to funerals which is probably more appealing than men in dark suits with hearses.

A bit.

Neptune Fish & Chips looks good though.

MAA creative scale: 5.