Trouble Maker wins The Perfume Shop Christmas brief

Full-service creative & media agency Trouble Maker has been appointed by The Perfume Shop, the UK’s largest independent fragrance retailer, to develop its 2025 Christmas campaign.

The brief was awarded following a competitive pitch and will see Trouble Maker develop a hero advertising film to spearhead The Perfume Shop’s festive activity. The campaign will build on last year’s Merry Spritzmas platform.

The new creative will focus on perfume as the ultimate Christmas gift, using its ability to evoke memories with humour to reflect The Perfume Shop’s personality. The campaign will run across TikTok, Meta, YouTube, Snapchat, display and connected TV from the start of November, so they’d better get their skates on.

Agency CCO Jonathan Fraser says: “The Perfume Shop has such a unique voice in the fragrance category – fun, human and never afraid to show its personality. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring that to life in a campaign that not only champions perfume as the ultimate gift but also taps into the emotional power of scent and memory.”

Customer director Karen Harris says: “Christmas is our most important moment of the year and we wanted a campaign partner who could help us stand out. We’re excited to collaborate on a campaign that will spread festive joy and cement The Perfume Shop as the number one destination for gifting scents to family and friends.”