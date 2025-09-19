The ultimate pro: Apple puts its latest iPhone to the test

Apple takes its “Shot on iPhone” campaign to new levels with this latest spot to promote the launch of the 17 Pro. It positions the iPhone as a tool for creative professionals who will put themselves through pretty much anything to get the perfect shot.

The iPhone 17 has had good reviews for its upgraded camera, speed, and battery life, so it seems like Apple’s claim that it’s “The ultimate pro” is not unfounded, although most of its customers will be applying the new features to more prosaic pics.

The 1959 Connie Francis track “Come rain or shine” matches the energy of the spot while providing a nice contrast with the hi-tech capabilities of the phone.

MAA creative scale: 7