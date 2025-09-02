TBWA\Paris attempts the moon for Winamax

Big budget ads tend to emerge from big budget advertisers, the likes of Apple and Amazon who can afford to spend a few quid to give ot both barrels. Another such category it seems is betting, a high margin if contentious business.

French sports betting leader Winamax is giving it all that and more in the ‘The Moon Race’ from TBWA\Paris, telling us that ‘Winning is Everything.’ Well it usually is for the bookies.

The agency tells us: “Balancing emotion and imagination, the film taps into Humankind’s universal aspiration: setting foot on the Moon. Unlike the legendary Apollo 11 mission, no spaceships await the protagonists. Instead, they must rely on their ingenuity to build from scratch their own rockets and launch themselves toward ultimate victory.”

All it’s missing is Peter Crouch in a spacesuit.

MAA creative scale: 6.