Stagwell’s Penn in hot water over Israel

One of the main consequences of Donald Trump is the politicisation of everything (we’re still waiting for World War 111.)

Business has been affected in numerous ways: tariffs obviously and the unseemly spectacle of business figures across the spectrum discovering their inner Elon Musk as they toady to the President, fearful that he’ll throw their toys out of the pram too.

One such may be Stagwell founder Mark Penn (above.) Penn has a long association with Israel, dating back to work for right winger Menachem Begin’s 1981 re-election. Then, though, he discovered his liberal side, working on Bill Clinton’s victorious election campaign and then Hillary Clinton against Trump.

Now he’s in hot water with some Stagwell cemployees over work for the current Israeli government, embroiled in a war in Gaza which many see as ethnic cleansing, even genocide (currently the subject of a case brought by South Africa before the The International Court of Justice, which the US doesn’t recognise.)

It’s been reported that reported that Stagwell is conducting surveys, message testing and focus groups for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at rehabilitating Israel’s image. Some Stagwell employees are enraged and the holding company has cancelled an event in London, ostensibly on security grounds.

Penn has not commented so far although Stagwell’s David Sable, one time boss of Y&R, says of the boss: “Mark is one of the most sought-after sources and speakers, particularly because he’s so open and honest in what he says. He never speaks with a particular political bias, and that’s just nonsense.”

What’s this got to do with Trump? Penn is an old political hand and will know which way the White House is thinking. Trump is caught between a rock and a hard place on Israel, supporting the Netanyahu government with money and weapons and trying not to look when Netanyahu breaks ranks, as with the recent attack on supposed US ally Qatar. There will be at least a suspicion that Stagwell’s current involvement in what looks the pretty lost cause of Israel’s image in the world at large is an attempt to curry favour with the Donald.

In America currently you’re either with the President or against him and the consequences of the latter can be severe. A bit like the old Roman empire if you’re of a classical disposition.