Sport England relaunches This Girl Can

Sport England’s ‘This Girl Can’ made a big impression and did lots of good for then agency FCB Inferno. It’s since moved to new entity the grandly-entitled This Girl Can Collective comprising PR firm 23red, House of Oddities, The Outsiders and the Multicultural Marketing Consultancy.

Sounds like an analogy for modern bureaucratic life, aka box-ticking. Good old RSA Films has been enlisted to make the film, aimed at groups of women who apparently don’t exercise much.

Marketing director Kate Dale says: “A picture is worth a thousand words and our findings are clear: some women remain underrepresented in the physical activity spaces that should welcome them. And if you don’t see yourself pictured, it’s hard to believe you belong there. When women are left out, they miss out on the physical, mental and social benefits of being active, which deepens health inequalities across the country.

“The sport and physical activity sector has made some great progress on inclusion, but our research shows there is more work to do to reach all women. From offering women-only sessions to creating more low-impact classes to supporting with childcare on site, we want more physical activity providers to make real changes on the ground so that women have genuine choice in how they get moving.”

Which is all fine and good and doubtless there’s much more stuff to come in various places from TGC. But this film is cheerleader stuff: where’s the rationale for exercise? Health, making friends?

MAA creative scale: 4.