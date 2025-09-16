‘See It. Say It. Sorted.’ authors unmasked

We now know who’s responsible for arguably the most annoying public service campaign in the UK (possibly the world): ‘See It. Say It. Sorted’ which bellows at you at regular intervals on London Underground. The guilty party is an agency called AML which seems to specialise in such initiatives.

The Department of Transport and AML have “refreshed the iconic ‘See It. Say It. Sorted.’ campaign with bold new creative to help the public spot and report suspicious behaviour on Britain’s transport network,” it says here.

Rail Minister Lord Hendy (formerly of the threadbare and unreliable Transport for London) says: “See it. Say it. Sorted’ isn’t just an earworm that’s been the soundtrack to our trains for nearly a decade now – it’s a really important security and public safety campaign. It plays a crucial role in making our railways safe, and this refresh will help spread its message to even more people. We’re committed to making our railway as secure as possible, which is why we’re also improving CCTV connectivity, to help police identify offenders and bring them to justice faster – particularly key as we work towards our goal of halving violence against women and girls in the next decade.”

AML CEO Ian Henderson (assume this is his real name) says: “The ‘See it. Say it. Sorted.’ campaign not only entered the public consciousness, but it also became one of the most successful public information initiatives ever. We’re proud to have created it back in 2016, and to be entrusted again to refresh it for today’s audiences…our aim is the same as ever: to make it easier for the public to spot suspicious behaviour and feel confident about reporting it – helping to keep everyone safe on the transport network.”

Which is all fine and good but do you have to drive everyone nuts in the process?