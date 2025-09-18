Scarlett Johansson is Prada’s new bag lady

Scarlett Johansson hasn’t so far joined the cast of Uber Eats but here she is again (she’s a pretty regular ad performer) on the more likely territory of Prada, designing its new Galleria bag.

Such high fashion bags (Birkins etc) have almost become a currency in their own right. Maybe this one will as one of many Scarletts describes its list of ingredients. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Johansson says: “Yorgos himself wrote the monologue for this Prada campaign film, and there were so many different ways to interpret it. In the repetition of the monologue, with each take and different setups, you discover new meaning – in its abstraction, it becomes a changing, effervescent thing.”

Stuff and nonsense of course but entertaining all the same (even if you’re more Primark than Prada.)

MAA creative scale: 7.5.