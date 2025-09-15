Santander says goodbye to House 337 – but not to Ant & Dec

The 20-year partnership between Santander and House 337 comes to an end this week with one last campaign featuring the Bank of Antandec. Santander’s glitzy grand finale shows the fictional banking execs quitting their roles because they can’t possibly compete with Santander’s cashback credit card.

New agency Publicis, which won the global creative and media business back in January, will continue to work with the entertainment duo going forwards, but the six-year old Bank of Antandec campaign is finished.

Santander marketing director Dan Sherwood said: “The Bank of Antandec has been an incredibly successful campaign vehicle for us over the years, helping us connect with audiences in an entertaining and memorable way. This grand finale perfectly captures the energy and fun behind the campaign. Although it’s the end of the Bank of Antandec campaign, we’re delighted to continue our partnership with Ant & Dec going forward.”

Josh Green, the agency’s CCO, said: “This was never just a campaign. It was entertainment. The Bank of Antandec has lived in culture for six years because it made people laugh, share, and now hopefully, sing. With this finale, it’s a great reminder of the philosophy that’s always underpinned this work. When you entertain, you earn attention in a way no media budget alone ever could.”

Created with Merman Branded director Guy Manwaring, it’s a fitting finale for House 337. Publicis might have a hard time finding a fresh take for Ant and Dec, but the duo’s enduring popularity is clearly hard to leave behind.

MAA creative scale: 7