Publicis Media bags Aldi globally

Publicis has landed another whopper media account (these days it would be a surprise if it hadn’t.)

The all-conquering network has won Aldi globally in a pitch seemingly involving Omnicom and WPP. Publicis’ Starcom handled the account in the UK while Omnicom and WPP worked in other parts of the world. The global business is estimated to be worth £645m.

Publicis’ not-so-secret sauce seems to be its combination of data and micro-targeting available via Epsilon and Sapient. All the big media operations are doubling down on data with WPP claiming its new array of products is better than the address-based systems used by its rivals with up to five billion potential ratgets.

But as someone remarked to Media Leader recently, WPP Media is constantly telling people how it made the AI clock while clients just want to know what time it is.

Publicis seems to be doing exactly that and, as ever, momentum in agency land is all-important.