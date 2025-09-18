Ocean retains Manchester City Council’s large format Out of Home contract

Manchester City Council (MCC) has re-awarded its large format Out of Home advertising contract to incumbent Ocean Outdoor following a market-wide tender.

Ocean has held the large format contract since 2010. The new contract runs for 10 years from October 2025 with an option to extend for a further five years.

MCC’s multi-format portfolio is integral to the city’s ambition to be a world class city at the forefront of large format Digital Out of Home (DOOH) locations and associated technologies. Under the terms of the agreement, Ocean will fully modernise the estate including the conversion of backlights to digital screens.

16 existing screens, including Two Towers Manchester, the Digi-Bridge on Mancunian Way and Princess Road, make up the contract, with a proposed new location capturing the footfall on City Link Walk towards the Etihad Stadium. The portfolio provides a mixture of commercial, council and public service messaging.

Phil Hall, Ocean Outdoor UK CEO, said: “Ocean has been delivering services to Manchester for 15 years. Our renewed partnership with Manchester City Council represents a significant growth opportunity, allowing for direct reinvestment back into public services via enhanced commercial opportunities.”

As part of its ongoing investment in Manchester, Ocean has committed to offering maximum social, environmental and economic benefits to Manchester residents and its communities and will be working alongside the Council to ensure time and funding are targeted.

“Our MCC partnership is supported by a comprehensive social enterprise programme with a focus on education, jobs and careers via initiatives like the Ocean Academy and INTO University; making environment improvements which fully align with MCC’s 2038 net zero goals; and grassroots support for the communities where we work,” said Phil.

Ocean’s Manchester portfolio includes more than 100 large and small format city centre screens and banners in retail, business, leisure and residential quarters including Spinningfields, St John’s, Arndale, and Manchester Printworks, home to Europe’s largest digital ceiling.

Manchester is one of Europe’s fastest growing destinations. It is also the third most visited UK destination for domestic and international visitors.