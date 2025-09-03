Ocean Outdoor joins Women’s Super League football team

Women’s Super League Football (WSL Football) has signed a three-year deal with Ocean Outdoor UK to drive visibility and awareness of the Barclays Women’s Super League (BWSL) and Barclays Women’s Super League 2 (BWSL2) across digital Out of Home (DOOH) screens in 18 UK cities.

Screens will feature key game moments throughout the season. The BWSL and BWSL2 season kicks off this weekend and the new partnership was sealed with a 15-minute WSL Football display featuring star London players on Piccadilly Lights London, operated by Ocean for owner Landsec.

WSL Football chief revenue officer Zarah Al-Kudcy says: “This partnership with Ocean provides a great opportunity to give visibility to elite women’s football and get the BWSL and BWSL2 in front of even more eyeballs over the next few years.

“Our sole priority is to grow the women’s game, and we hope the exposure this partnership provides will help us and our clubs build bigger fan bases and drive wider awareness to communities across the country.”

Director of Ocean Outdoor Partnerships Kevin Henry says: “This new agreement is a chance to significantly expand the reach of women’s professional football amongst younger audiences and light TV viewers in particular.

“Our partnership with Women’s Super League Football adds significantly to our sports portfolio which combines live coverage of the biggest tournaments with the presentation of official fan zones and immersive sports events.”