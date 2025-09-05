Nike asks ‘Why Do It?’ as it updates long-running pillar campaign

‘Just Do It’ has ben doing it for Nike since 1988 – not so well recently as the venerable sports brand has been losing share to newer competitors. Actually it’s amazing it’s stayed on or near the top for so long in an ever-shifting market.

Now it’s trying to freshen its appeal to a younger market with a new campaign ‘Why Do It? featuring young athletes. From faithful hand maiden Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

Nike says the new campaign is “designed to connect with young athletes where they are, the campaign reframes greatness as a choice, not an outcome — handing ‘Just Do It’ to today’s generation and emboldening them to write the next chapter…’Why Do It?’ empowers young athletes to become part of a legacy — one written by those who answer the call, choose to begin and never stop moving forward.”

What we used to call company mission statements can get somewhat theological, angels dancing on a pinhead you might think. And ‘Just Do It’ makes a reappearance above, just to be on the safe side.

For decades Nike kept Adidas at bay by concentrating, essentially, on one thing. Maybe in today’s market, with communications coming at you from all angles – with novelty seemingly the name of the game – that’s no longer quite so clever.

Nice film though.

MAA creative scale: 5.