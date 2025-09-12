New Voice finds its voice

Agencies start with all sorts of platforms, trying to make themselves stand out from an ever-expanding market of competitors. Even as the conventional ad business is under pressure from those tech-driven mega-platforms.

Natalia Forster was MD of Gut’s Amsterdam office and she’s founded Voice described as a “transformative business therapy lab (that) blends strategic business development with deep human insight.” To help brands and individuals reconnect with their essence. (Perhaps Peter Mandelson should have hired them, then maybe not.) Maybe it’s an agency..

Anyway it’s surprising how few agencies launch themselves with an ad – it’s what they’re supposed to be good at after all. Back in the mists of time Saatchi & Saatchi did with a full page ad in the Sunday Times Business News and they did OK, until hubris took over. Here’s Voice’s launch effort.

A touch de trop perhaps but makes you curious- which is the first part of the battle.