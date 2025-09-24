New Commercial Arts pulls out all the stops for Quidco

New Commercial Arts has landed another brand from its Monny Group client – owner of MoneySuperMarket and also TravelSuperMarket and Icelolly – with cashback service Quidco.

Quidco works with more than 5,000 retailers includings Boots, British Airways, Lego, Nike, Ocado, Tesco and Trainline.

NCA’s debut encompasses Out of Home, VOD, radio and digital display, channelling its inner Roy Lichtenstein.

Lis Barton, chief customer officer at MONY Group, says: “This campaign captures the essence of Quidco – making cashback second nature, whether you’re picking up everyday essentials or making a considered purchase. NCA have brought this vision to life with a punchy and disruptive creative that’s refreshingly unique in our category.”

NCA with the brakes off?

MAA creative scale: 9