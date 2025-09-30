NCA promote Bodily to managing director

New Commercial Arts, now part of WPP’s Ogilvy Group, has promoted Lou Bodily to managing director. She will report to CEO Hannah White (both below, Bodily left.) Bodily also led the Sainsbury’s account and returns after a stint at Ogilvy.

Bodily says: “I believe that the role of a leader is to protect the humanity in creativity, in client relationships, in teams and in measurement. We have so many brilliant tools at our disposal now – the latest on the list being AI – but we must make sure we don’t forget that we are people talking to people – that’s our most important job. I’m very excited to return to NCA and to work with Hannah.”

CEO White says: “It doesn’t get any better than announcing Lou as NCA’s new MD. She is the very best – a brilliant client collaborator, agency leader and champion of creativity. We are so excited to have Lou working with us to lead NCA through our next chapter.”