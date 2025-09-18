M&S shakes off cyber setbacks with new campaign by Mother

Mother Design’s big Autumn/Winter fashion campaign for M&S has a lot riding on it. After a cyber-fail drained the soul out of its summer trading (and reportedly cost £300m in profits), the message, “She’s back,” is about more than just a return to the rhythms of life after the summer break: it’s about M&S getting back to business.

Mother Design seems to have hit on a formula for M&S: dynamic fashion shots and upbeat music (in this case, Perfect by Princess Superstar). There’s a youthful energy to the work, although the focus is on appealing to the expanding 35-55 year old customer base without alienating the over-55s, who are pretty much baked in to the brand.

Ted Lovett at Mother Design said: “Cooler days call for a reset. From September’s back-to-it energy to that first autumnal pumpkin spice latte, the season isn’t just one moment: it’s a series of possibilities. This campaign captures the energy of Autumn, showing how M&S style moves with you all season long.”

A second campaign launching in October will move on from the comeback message with a more forward-looking, “Let’s go Autumn” theme.

MAA creative scale: 7