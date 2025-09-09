Mr Grumpy Brian Cox stars for Emmy-winning Uber Eats and Special

Uber Eats and agency Special US has muscled in on the previous dominance of Apple and Nike to win this year’s Emmy Award for Outstanding Commercial.

‘Brian Cox Goes to College’ is the debut ad for Uber One for Students which, inter alia, offers free food one day of the week.

Directed by David Shane of O Positive.

Cox, great actor though he is, has made a parallel career (and probably a fortune) by playing an extra-grumpy version of himself in a raft of recent ads.

It’s another coup for agency Special, which began in Auckland but now ranges the world. It made its name in the US with a 2022 Super Bowl spot for Uber Eats featuring, among others, Gwyneth Paltrow nibbling an interestingly-flavoured candle.