Mother wins Anthropic and urges us to ‘keep thinking’ in global AI push

It was only a matter of time before we saw a heavyweight global consumer campaign in the competitive AI space. Anthropic – one of the big players alongside ChatGPT – has shown its ambition by appointing Mother to do the honours and persuade us all to be excited, not frightened, about what AI can offer.

The win announcement comes complete with a new global campaign, “Keep thinking” which doubles down on the reputation of Anthropic’s consumer brand Claude as the AI for work-related tasks. Its mission is to position Claude as the model for “problem solvers” who want AI to amplify their thinking, rather than replace it.

Andrew Stirk, head of brand marketing at Anthropic (previously at W+K and BETC in London), said: “‘Keep thinking’ is intended as both a rallying cry and a promise: to the industry, that we must build AI responsibly; to problem solvers everywhere, that what once seemed impossible is now within reach. Claude is for those who see AI not as a shortcut, but as a thinking partner to take on their most meaningful challenges.”

Felix Richter, Mother’s global CCO, said: “The film acknowledges our problem-filled present but reframes AI as the solution rather than another threat—and it’s true: while the world is full of them, there’s never been a better time to have a problem.”

The budget is described as a “multi-million dollar investment” and it certainly looks that way. IPG’s Initiative was appointed alongside Mother, and the media plan takes in big TV sports broadcasts, flagship shows on streaming services, and publications like The New York Times and Wall Street Journal as well as podcasts and influencers.

Anthropic – and AI in general – is a difficult and controversial proposition. This campaign displays a robust and somehow masculine energy (uncharacteristic of Mother) that takes no prisoners. OOH (below) is worth a look too.

MAA creative scale: 7.5