Mother saddles up to take over Nationwide brief

They’ll be watching this one eagerly at New Commercial Arts, the first ad from Mother since it took over the account following NCA’s sale to Ogilvy (account conflict) but the same Dominic West A.N.Y Bank franchise.

This time it’s for Nationwide’s ‘Scam Checker,’ with Dom’s long-suffering daughter stranded cashless at the airport only to be informed that she’s an AI scam.

Nationwide marketing director Richard Warren says: “Protecting our members from scams and fraudulent attempts is a very important example of how we put our customers first at Nationwide, and a fantastic proposition to highlight in our latest ad. The entire ANY Bank campaign has driven top of market salience for our brand, and record switching performance.”

Mother strategy director Imogen Carter says: “Nationwide came to us with a clear growth-driving brief. As a new agency partner, it’s tempting to want to tear everything down and start again. But with a campaign and distinctive assets that were performing well, that wouldn’t have been the right answer for the brand or business. So, instead, we honed it to make it more relevant to culture and the audience, tapping into wider worries about scams and how Nationwide offers help.”

There you go. it’s an ill wind…

MAA creative scale: 7.