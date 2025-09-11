Mescall takes leading role at Dentsu Creative

Dentsu Creative has appointed John Mescall as global chief creative partner. Mescall is a former global ECD at McCann and founder of indie agency collective by TheNetwork.

Mescall (above) says: “What drew me to Dentsu Creative is its deep belief in the power of creativity to drive meaningful impact across the board. It’s rare to find a global organization so aligned in purpose, yet so attuned to the unique strengths of its local teams. I’m excited to be a part of a creative culture full of talented, passionate people, that values excellence, fosters innovation, and puts humanity at the center of everything we do.”

DC global CCO Yasu Sasaki says: “Transformative Creativity is the driving force that connects our network’s capabilities to create meaningful impact for people, businesses, and society, and John’s commitment to creativity is a reflection of that. As Global Chief Creative Partner, John will collaborate closely with our Chief Creative Officers in markets, serving as a trusted advisor to elevate their strategies, while also uniting and inspiring our global creative community, ensuring alignment on purpose, amplifying creative excellence, and unlocking the full potential of our talent.”

Dentsu recently hired three investment banks to conduct what amounts to a strategic review of its business outside Japan.