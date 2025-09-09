McDonald’s tries martial arts with ‘Kung Fries’

The online/social tidal wave can offer the opportunity to do something different – long films for example as it’s cheaper than airtime – and Leo in Taiwan has certainly taken advantage of this for McDonald’s.

‘Kung Fries’ is three minutes of new martial arts moves from fight choreographer Master Scott Hung, designed to fend off snack thieves after your fries. One such is called ‘hold Your horses.’ Starring a lady with attitude.

It’s another case of aiming for Gen Z with entertainment, for once a trend to be applauded. Better than just roping in a Netflix B-lister.

MAA creative scale: 8.