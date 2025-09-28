Mayor of London film refutes Trump’s portrayal of London

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan isn’t taking Donald Trump’s attacks lying down. The US president told the UN Assembly last week that Khan is “terrible” and claimed the city was virtually under sharia law.

Possibly Trump’s view was affected by the fact he was kept away from London on his recent state visit to the UK because he would find himself unpopular there. Khan branded the president as “racist, sexist, misogynistic and Islamophobic” and has just released this film to cement his own faith in London as “a place for everyone.”

The words are by Kareem Parkins-Brown, a writer and visual artist from North West London’s Grahame Park Estate estate.

The visuals are nothing unexpected, but Parkins-Brown’s words give them extra meaning.