MAA Ad of the Week: Wype from Transmission

Time was when the closest bums came to special treatment in adland were loveable labrador puppies from Andrex. Now every bit of anatomy is the object of special treatment and bottoms have a range of options.

Wype says it’s the UK’s fastest-growing bottom care brand and it’s taken to the airwaves with a gently humorous 30 seconds from Transmission, featuring a talking bum.

Makes its point nice and simply. The actress is good too (filmed from waist upwards.)