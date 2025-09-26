MAA Ad of the Week: Spike Jonze for Gucci (runner-up NCA’s Quidco)

Well this is a cop-out, a winner and a runner-up. But bear with us.

Spike Jonze’s new film showcasing designer Demma’s new collection for Gucci is a mini-film (not that mini at 33 minutes) but it’s well worth a watch – with Demi Moore and Ed Harris (as an unfeasibly smooth journo) among others.

We’ve been on about ads as entertainment for a while, they seem to be making a comeback. As the likes of YouTube become widely-watched broadcast channels you can now do the big stuff without the fag and expense of buying airtime. Wonder what Gucci’s media agency (if it has one) made of this notion? Reached for the smelling salts presumably.

Meanwhile, if you can’t spare half an hour just yet, here’s New Commercial Arts’ OOH campaign for cashback company Quidco.

Mind you, dear old Transport for London (TfL) will probably ban it, saying it’s too distracting on Tube platforms.