MAA Ad of the Week: Lime from The Or

London should have ground to a halt this week with the RMT tube strike severing nearly all London Underground services (the RMT’s ongoing campaign seems to be for zero hours with a pay rise) but doughty Londoners either took to the buses or, in vast numbers, Lime rental bikes. One commentator said it reminded him of Beijing.

Riffing on such an event is fraught with hazards but The Or pulled it off masterfully with this Out of Home campaign (also running on digital and social.)

A design winner too. The Or, an offshoot of Mother, has been a most welcome addition to London’s (somewhat flagging) creative scene.