MAA Ad of the Week: Anthropic frrom Mother

We all know AI is important – indeed it might be the agent of our doom – but goodness, can it be boring.

Anthropic is a big global player with its consumer friendly-sounding brand Claude (no relation to Marcel, presumably) and it’s signed up Mother to persuade us Claude is an aid to thinking rather than a substitute.

So we have the usual tech ad tropes of vaguely surreal office settings – plus quite a lot explication. But, being Mother, it’s all done that bit better.

Doubt that we’ll all ever learn to love AI (non-nerds anyway) but here’s some useful proof that actually quite traditional. ad skills can make the case for it. You’d expect Mother to win some more really global business after this.