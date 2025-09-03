Lego conjures up an unholy mess

Lego is inviting us to “Rebuild the World’ with its video games, created in-house and starring actor Tom Holland (for a bit then he mysteriously disappears – or does he?)

Directed by creative duo Los Peréz through Biscuit Filmworks with creative shop Chaos x Magic. And lots of Lego bits.

Spectacular yes; lots of product undeniably and maybe it’s the way gamers see the world.

Actually though it’s an unholy mess. Some ruthless editing wouldn’t have gone amiss but that’s what you often get in-house, they don’t want to leave anything out.

PS. Holland seems to come back in disguise, which rather defeats the point.

MAA creative scale: 3.